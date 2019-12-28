Woman crushed to death in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: An unidentified woman on Saturday was crushed to death near Chandrakal village in Peddakottapalle mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

According to Peddakottapalle police, an unidentified woman was crossing the road when a speeding lorry hit and crushed her, killing her on the spot. The police shifted the body to Peddakottapalle Government Hospital for postmortem and arrested the lorry driver for rash and negligent driving.

The police said a case has been registered against the lorry driver and they are trying to find out the details of the deceased woman.