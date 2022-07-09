  • Menu
Woman files complaint against Marredpally SI in Hyderabad

In a shocking turn of events, a woman filed a complaint against Marredpally inspector K Nageshwara Rao alleging kidnap and rape at Vanasthalipuram.

According to the sources, the woman alleged that the inspector confined her, threatened and sexually violated her on June 7 in a lodge. She also alleged that he also attacked and threatened her husband with a firearm when the latter came to her rescue.

The Vanasthalipuram police are verifying facts.

