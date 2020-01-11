Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad
Highlights

A married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Moula-Ali on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Mamatha.

A married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Moula-Ali on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Mamatha.

Mamatha and Anjaneyulu were residing at Moula-Ali along with their two children. On Friday, Make The was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home when no one was at home.

Parents of Mamatha alleged that Anjaneyulu has killed her daughter and showcasing it as a suicide. The police registered a case and are probing into it.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu10 Jan 2020 7:15 PM GMT

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu's film a blockbuster

Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet Restoration
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet...
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident In UP
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident...
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP's wishlist to Nirmala...


Top