Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

A married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances here at Moula-Ali on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Mamatha.

Mamatha and Anjaneyulu were residing at Moula-Ali along with their two children. On Friday, Make The was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home when no one was at home.

Parents of Mamatha alleged that Anjaneyulu has killed her daughter and showcasing it as a suicide. The police registered a case and are probing into it.

The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.