Woman hangs self after hubby refuses say no to movie

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a newly married woman on Friday committed suicide after her husband refused to take her out for a movie. The woman found dead in her house at Shankarpally on the city outskirts.

The woman identified as Swathi (20), a native of Tandur in Vikarabad district, married Raju (22), a hotel worker from the same village against the wish of their elders in February this year. They were living in a rented house at Bhavani Nagar in Shankarpally.

According to the police, Swathi was asking Raju to take her to a movie for the past couple of days, but he kept postponing for one reason or the other. It is suspected that upset over this, Swathi hanged herself from the ceiling fan when Raju had gone to work. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old man on Friday committed suicide in Hyderabad. The incident took place when an old jumped from the 6th floor of Gandhi hospital. The deceased was identified as Komaraiah. The hospital staff stated that Komaraiah had come to the hospital as an attendant to his wife. It is to mention here that Komaraiah's wife was admitted to Gandhi Hospital after she complained of severe stomach ache. The reason behind this was said to be a dispute among the family members. The deceased body was shifted to the autopsy department for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.