Woman harassed by bank loan app, case filed

Hyderabad: Upset with the harassment of bank loan app, a woman approached the Narsingi police alleging she was being harassed by an online instant loan app management. It is said that the woman had borrowed Rs.18,000 from a loan app and had allegedly repaid it with interest.

However, loan app executives recently called her informing that the repayment was not updated at their end. They reportedly harassed her to repay the amount, apart from threatening to share her morphed explicit photos to her family members and friends.

She paid nearly Rs.2 lakh, but they continued to demand more. When the victim refused to pay the money, they shared her morphed photos to her family members. The Narsingi police are investigating.