Woman killed by ninth husband in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old woman was killed by her ninth husband after he found her moving close with other men. The incident occurred under Pahadi Shareef police station limits on Tuesday morning.

According to the SI Kumaraswamy, the accused, Nagaraju, a native of Jalpally in Kurnool district is residing in Srirama colony and working as a cab driver. Nagaraju befriended Varalakshmi (30) who works at a petrol bunk at Katedan industrial area. The duo later entered into a relationship and decided to get married.

Varalakshmi left his husband and son to marry Nagaraju two years ago. A few months after marriage, the couple had frequent quarrels when the woman began moving closely with other men. Nagaraju warned her to stay away from them.

On Tuesday, the couple quarreled again and Nagaraju slit her throat with a knife in a fit of rage. He later surrendered himself before Pahadi Shareef police. During the investigation, the police found Nagaraju was the ninth husband of Varalakshmi.

The inspector said that the woman used to befriend a man and marry him later. However, she used to leave them after some time and marry another person.