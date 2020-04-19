Woman kills one-year-old son and commits suicide in Mahbubnagar

A woman killed her one-year-old son and then committed suicide here in Kudurumalla village of Doulatabad in Mahbubnagar. The deceased were identified as Mallika (24) and Satwik (1).

According to the police, Mallika used to live in Panjagutta along with her husband Neeli Srinivas and son Satwik. After the government announced the state lockdown, the family moved to their native place Kudurumalla. On Saturday evening, when her husband and in-laws returned went outside, Mallika killed her son and later hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The family members were shocked after finding Mallika and Satwik died. CI Nageshwara Rao registered a case and launched an investigation.

It is learned that Srinivas married a woman before Mallika and the duo parted ways after six months of marriage.