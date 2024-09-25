Woman kills self over harassment

Gadwal: Indira, the daughter of Karreppa and Lakshmamma from Umitiyala village in K T Doddi mandal, committed suicide by consuming pesticide. On Monday, district leaders from AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association) and KVPS (Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangham) visited the family to console them and gather information about the incident.

AIDWA district leader A Narmada infrmed that that three young men from the village had been allegedly stalking Indira and assaulted her near the fields. They demanded that cases be registered against the accused under the Nirbhaya Act and severe punishment for them. They expressed concern over the increasing cases of sexual assaults on students and women in the district and criticised the government for failing to prevent such crimes. Some local leaders were allegedly attempting to settle such cases through intimidation or negotiation, allowing the perpetrators to go scot-free.

KVPS district president mareppa urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against the offenders to ensure such incidents are not repeated. He also called on the government to support the victim’s family. KVPS district president Mareppa, mandal president Karreppa, and others were present.