Woman lawyer ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the residents of phase 1 colony in Chandanagar after a woman committed suicide by jumping off from a building. According to the sources, the woman identified as Shivani, a lawyer by profession was believed to be in depression due to family issues since a couple of days. It is said that an argument had taken place between Shivani and her husband Arjun which might have led Shivani to take the extreme step. It is reported that Shivani's husband Arjun surrendered before police soon after her suicide.

Police reached to the spot and shifted Shivani's dead body to a nearby government hospital for the post-mortem. It is reported that police seemed to have found a suicide report stating that family issues a reason for her extreme step. However, the police has registered a case and are investigating.

Similarly on April 16, a mother and her son reportedly committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze. The incident took place at a private lodge in Kamareddy. The victims identified as Padma and her son Santosh. It is said that duo has checked-in the lodge on April 11 citing health issues of mother Padma. The lodge staff on Saturday morning called the fire department and police after they observed flames coming out of the room. The fire engine and police rushed to the spot and first doused the fire. The police shifted the dead bodies to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case of suicide after they recovered three form of suicide note like a written suicide note, an audio clip and a video clip.



In the video clip, first the woman seen weeping and stating that few of the persons has been harassing her son Santosh over financial issues. Later Santosh also spoke in the video clip. He alleged that he began a business with a person identified as Basam Srinu. Then a man identified as Jithender Goud seemed to financially assisted Basam Srinu in the business. But Basam Srinu passed away a few years ago. With this Jithender Goud began asking for 50% share in the business to which Santosh said it si not possible and they cannot afford it. The bad times seemed to have began after that as a few men believed to be close associates of Jithender Goud began giving warning calls to Santosh. He said that he also took loan to give it to Jithender to avoid any disturbance in the personal and family life. He allegedly said that all the people responsible for his and mother's death are the workers of TRS ruling party in the State.

