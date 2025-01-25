Women advancing in all fields alongside men: Naini

Hanamkonda: Women have achieved top positions and are competing with men in various fields, said Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy while speaking at the decennial celebrations of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ initiative here on Friday.

The event, organised by the district’s Women, Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare department, coincided with National Girl Child Day. It was inaugurated by Reddy, Mayor Sudha Rani, Collector Pravinya, and welfare officer Jayanti,

The MLA praised the programme for bringing out the creativity of girls. He noted that Warangal district, once ruled by Rani Rudrama Devi, now boasts numerous women officials and public representatives. Reddy remarked that the district has the highest number of women IAS officers and emphasised that women are excelling in various fields and are in no way inferior to men.

Reddy stated that daughters often share a special bond with their fathers and highlighted the need to conduct programmes like these to combat gender discrimination. He urged parents to encourage girls in education and employment opportunities and expressed happiness at the large-scale celebration of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’s 10th anniversary. He appreciated the girls for showcasing the importance of joint family systems through their performances.

The Mayor advised parents to educate their children about respecting girls and ensuring their safety. She acknowledged that girls and women are advancing in all fields alongside men in the modern era and appreciated the government’s efforts for their welfare.

The DC explained that the National Girl Child Day initiative was first launched in Rajasthan. She highlighted that the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme was introduced in response to the declining girl child ratio in the country. The district administration has taken measures to regulate gender determination tests. She pointed out that girls are excelling at the national level in education and various other fields. With discipline and hard work, girls are achieving top ranks and advancing in diverse domains. She urged parents, teachers and the community to provide the necessary infrastructure and encouragement for girls. She expressed confidence that with determination, girls can become IAS/IPS officers, engineers and astronauts.