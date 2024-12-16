Women empowerment got a fillip under Modi govt: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that women empowerment has been given a new impetus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

Speaking after the free distribution of 100 sewing machines to women in a programme organised by JCI in Ramgopalpet division in Secunderabad to create self-employment on Sunday, he said the skill development centres started a few years ago.

"When I was the MLA of Amberpet they have now expanded to every Assembly constituency in the Secunderabad Parliament Constituency," he added.

He said that efforts are on to set up training centres to improve various employment opportunities for women. Under this initiative, sewing machines are distributed to help women stand on their feet.

"Poor and middle-class women face difficulties in employment opportunities and working hard to provide jobs to such people. The Centre is encouraging them to launch their own start-ups. Mudra loans are given, and other assistance is also extended," he said.

Kishan Reddy said that special programmes are conducted and under the auspices of the Narendra Modi government has launched 'Drone Didi' to train women to use drones in rural areas.

"The programme has already trained women in 15,000 villages under the pilot project and distributed 15,000 drones. The Centre has also given special instructions to all the banks asking to extend Mudra and Swanidhi Yojana loans to the women, and self-help groups are being encouraged to avail loans to the tune of lakhs of rupees to become entrepreneurs,” he highlighted.

"When employment opportunities for women increase, this society will be better. We are taking steps in that direction," he added.