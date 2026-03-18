Women journalists get cyber hygiene training

In an era where journalism increasingly intersects with the digital world, cyber safety has become as essential as reporting itself. Recognising the growing cyber threats faced by media professionals, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organised a cyber hygiene workshop for women journalists in Hyderabad under the theme OnlineButUnafraid, aiming to equip them with knowledge and practical tools to navigate the digital space safely.

The workshop was held as part of International Women’s Month and witnessed participation from women journalists representing various media organisations. The session was conducted in the presence of Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, highlighting the importance of cyber awareness among professionals who maintain a strong online presence.

The Cyber security expert Sunny NV, CEO, Vatins, delivered detailed presentations on cyber hygiene practices, emerging cyber threats and preventive strategies. Participants were sensitised to common cybercrimes targeting women journalists, including cyberstalking, online harassment, sextortion, fake social media profiles, image morphing and matrimonial fraud.

Real life case studies were discussed to illustrate how cybercriminals manipulate trust and digital behaviour to exploit victims.

The session also focused on recognising early warning signs, protecting personal and professional digital identities, and responding effectively to online abuse. Officials encouraged journalists to promptly report cyber incidents through official channels such as the national cyber crime helpline 1930 and the online reporting portal.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Shivadhar Reddy emphasised that cybercrime is growing rapidly and requires collective vigilance. Director Shikha Goel highlighted that awareness and responsible digital practices remain the first line of defence against cyber threats.

Through initiatives like OnlineButUnafraid, TGCSB aims to build a cyber aware society where individuals can confidently use digital platforms while remaining alert, informed and secure.