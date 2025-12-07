Women motivated to be wary of their rights

Adilabad: DistrictCollector Rajarshi Shah stated that women should develop the confidence to face any adverse situation. In the context of the international campaign against violence on women being observed from November 25 to December 10, an awareness programme was held, here, on Saturday under the auspices of the Sakhi Center and the District Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged that society must rise to eradicate violence against women. He said it is the responsibility of both the government and citizens to ensure a safe environment for women at every level—from family to workplace. “True social transformation,” he stressed, “is possible only when women become conscious of their rights and act with awareness.”

He advised women to make use of services such as the Sakhi Center and the Women’s Helpline (181) to seek assistance whenever needed.

As part of the programme, girl students presented performances reflecting the responsibilities women carry in various roles. Students of Kolam Ashram High School staged a play portraying the challenges faced by women from childhood to old age and the courage required to overcome them, which captivated the audience.