Women vote crucial in Huzurabad bypoll

Karimnagar: Women voters are likely to play a key role in the outcome of the Huzurabad by-election to be held on October 30 as they have outnumbered the male voters in the constituency. In the Huzurabad by-election, women's vote is becoming a force to be reckoned with. In view of the fact candidates from all parties are queuing up for their blessings as their votes are higher than men in almost all the mandals.



Women are being urged by the candidates to remember them as they have the potential to change the chances of success of the contestants. Even during the campaign, the leaders of the political parties have showered assurances on them.

In Huzurabad, Jammi Kunta and Kamalapur mandals of the constituency, women have the upper hand in the form of suffrage, so all the major parties are gearing up to garner their votes in their favour.

The parties are now calculating the women voters' strength village-wise to turn the election result in their favour. The constituency has a total of 1,17,779 men voters and 1,19,093 women voters. Therefore, the candidates are announcing special promises to them. The women also played a crucial role in election road shows and meetings organised by leaders and with their participation gave a new look to the campaigning. Leaders are making concerted efforts to get the support of college students, women societies members and young women who got their first vote in the by-elections this time.

On the other hand, in the local bodies, more than 50 per cent of the women who got benefitted from the reservation are also involved in using the value of their vote to influence others.