Women wants to oust BRS: Tummala

Khammam: Congress candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao is rushing the election campaign. Every day he is organising road shows and criticize the BRS regime. On Tuesday Tummala Roadshow was organized in 44th Division.. Congress ranks participated in large numbers.

Speaking on this occasion, Tummala said that women are the charioteers of Congress' victory in this election. He said that women want to oust the anarchic government and police state in Khammam. He also said that women beat those who threaten with authority. He complained that illegal cases were registered against the employees and they were harassing them.

He said that he had never seen such a bad state in Khammam. Tummala Nageswara Rao said that peace will come in Khammam only with Congress rule.