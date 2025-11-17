Wonder kid designs AI tutoring website for rural students

Karimnagar: A tenth-class student, More Manohar of Chintalapalle village of Shankara mandal in Karimnagar, has set an example of determination and resilience following his battle with brain tumour and later designing an AI-tutoring website.

According to Manohar’s father, More Ailaiah, his son was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was in seventh grade. He, who works as an auto mechanic, worked hard to arrange treatment worth about Rs 25 lakhs for the boy and support his education.

Despite being haunted by the terrible tumour three years ago, Manohar overcame it with the support of his parents, class teacher Srinivas Rao Deshmukh, and HM Kankanala Neeraja of ZPHS Molangur.

Tracing his journey back to three years ago, Manohar underwent surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. He successfully completed his treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad. Then, with the tab his parents bought him, he took steps towards the digital sector.

Everyone’s attention turned to Manohar when he created an online project from his village, where internet resources were limited and amazed everyone. Manohar wanted to make the syllabus easier for himself and his fellow students. In this regard, he designed an invention while studying for the ninth grade. He launched the website ‘ClickBook.co’, which consist of AI tutoring agents. He created practice books and digital design presentations for his fellow students.

He designed and displayed the syllabus for classes 6 to 10 in an easy-to-understand manner.