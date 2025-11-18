Won’t leave forest, will sacrifice lives for rights, declare Adivasis

Khanapur: Declaring that they won’t forest, the Adivasi Kolam community declared that they have been living in forest areas since before India’s independence, continuing their traditional way of life.

They accused the government of conspiring to evict them from the forests and prevent them from building houses, despite laws meant to protect their rights.

Kolam Seva Sangham State president Kodapa Sonerav warned: “We are not ready to leave. If forced, we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives.” On Monday, Adivasis staged a massive protest in front of the ITDA Utnoor office, marching there in a rally. They raised slogans against both Central and State governments, accusing them of obstructing their development.

They questioned the local ruling party MLA: “Doesn’t he know our problems? Didn’t we vote for him? Isn’t he himself an Adivasi MLA?”

Sonerav criticised forest officials for blocking the construction of permanent houses, even though funds were sanctioned for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) development. He said that when huts are demolished, children and elders suffer in the cold.

He reminded that Adivasis are not outsiders but have lived in forests since the times of their ancestors, long before 1930, 1947, and 1956. Instead of catching real forest offenders, officials allegedly take photos of innocent Kolam tribals, file false cases, and send them to jail. He vowed to continue the struggle until their issues are resolved.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel, along with ITDA PO Yuvraj Marmat, reached the protest site. He recalled that he had earlier warned officials: “If you harass Adivasis and obstruct their development, we will tie you to trees and beat you.”

Patel said he had already discussed PVTG issues with the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister. He assured that the state government provides Rs 3.75 lakh and the Central government contributes Rs1.75 lakh for house construction. He emphasized that even as a ruling party MLA, he is fighting with officials for Adivasi rights.

He warned: “If any officer tries to forcibly evict Adivasis from forests without bringing the matter to my notice, I will not tolerate it. If Adivasis lose patience, who can stop them?” He promised to work for a complete resolution of PVTG issues and even invited them to protest in front of his house if problems remain unresolved.

Patel criticised district-level officials for sitting in AC rooms while pushing responsibilities onto lower-level staff. Leaders from various organisations extended full support. The protest saw participation from Kolam Seva Sangham State vice president Kumra Raju, honorary president Tekam Laxman, district president Madavi Govind Rao, Asifabad district president Atram Jalapath Rao, Tekam Ganesh, Madavi Kishan, women leaders Nagubai and Lakshmibai, and Raj Gond Seva Samiti State general secretary Mangam Visham Rao, among many others.