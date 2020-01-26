Top
Work together to develop country: SP Malla Reddy

Work together to develop country: SP Malla Reddy
Highlights

District Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy said that independent India is the result of the sacrifices of many freedom fighters and we should all...

Asifabad: District Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy said that independent India is the result of the sacrifices of many freedom fighters and we should all work together to keep up their aspirations and contribute to the development of the country.

He hoisted the national flag on 71st Republic Day at district police office in Asifabad on Sunday. He took the police salute on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the SP called upon all to do their duty at their best to develop the country. He asked the district police to work hard to bring good name to the department. Later, he distributed sweets to the police personnel and others.

Additional SP YVS Sudhendra, AR ASP Suresh, Asifabad DSP Satyanarayana, Inspector Raju, Sridhar, special branch inspector Anil DPO AO Bhakta Prahlad and others were present.

