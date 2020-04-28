World Malayalee Council distributes food packets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Taking into account the plight of the poor, destitute, daily wage earners and migrant labourers without work and wages in these lockdown days, World Malayalee Council, Hyderabad chapter, distributed food packets in some parts of the city on a regular basis. Led by WMC president Kannatt Surendran, they have distributed more than 300 food packets a day.

WMC Indian Chapter vice president, Samuel Verkey, Bethel Marthoma Church Vicar Rev Jose Abraham and others also accompanied Surendran in distributing the food packets, following social distance and all other regulations of lockdown.

Surendran said the World Malayali Council's aim was to express solidarity with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the State government to ensure that not a single person should be left without food.

