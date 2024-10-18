World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover

Karimnagar: Traffic inspector of Karimnagar P Ramesh said that over speeding of vehicles is like death without an enemy.

On the occasion of World Trauma Day, he attended and spoke as the chief guest at a meeting organised for ambulance drivers at Karimnagar Medicover Hospital on Thursday. One should not forget to wear helmet and seat belt. Some people are getting into road accidents while driving rashly.

He said that if head injuries occur in road accidents, they stay in hospitals for months for treatment, and if the head of the household dies in accidents, the family is thrown in to the streets. Ambulance drivers need to be aware of CPR and first aid in trauma cases.

In emergency cases, even a minute is precious and the public should give way to the ambulance. For drunk and drive, one will have to spend ten days in jail in non-bailable cases. After Corona, everyone became doctors and got used to their own medicine, which is very dangerous, Ramesh said.

Medicover doctors said that treatment should be provided immediately after the accident. While moving the patient, do not move the neck and waist without support. Care should be taken not to lose too much blood in accidents.

In this programme organised under the direction of Hospital Center Head Gurram Kiran Kota Karnakar, Dr Boga Venkatesh, Critical Care Specialist, Urologist Dr Ravi Shankar, Gastro Surgeon Dr Dilip Reddy, Emergency Physician Dr Satyanarayana, General Physician Dr Nagaraju, Superintendent Dr Ravimalla Reddy, Marketing Manager participated and others participated.