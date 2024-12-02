Worms Found in Prasadam at Komuravelli Temple

Live
Devotees visiting the Komuravelli Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple were left distressed after finding insects in the pulihora prasadam and strands of hair in the laddu prasadam.
Komuravelli: Devotees visiting the Komuravelli Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple were left distressed after finding insects in the pulihora prasadam and strands of hair in the laddu prasadam.
Angry devotees blamed the incidents on the negligence of temple authorities. "The lack of proper monitoring of prasadam quality is the reason for these issues," they said, demanding immediate corrective action.
The temple, known for attracting a large number of devotees, has come under scrutiny for failing to maintain hygiene standards in the preparation and distribution of prasadam. Authorities have yet to respond to the complaints, but devotees insist on stricter measures to ensure the sanctity and quality of offerings.
