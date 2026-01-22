Wow, FIR can be registered at victim’s doorstep

With an aim of providing speedy justice to victims, a citizen-centric system aimed at registration of the First Information Reports (FIRs) at the residence is being implemented in Hyderabad city revealed City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

To implement this new policy, an awareness meeting was held at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was led by Commissioner Sajjanar, he emphasised that this system will significantly enhance the speed of services provided to victims involved in cases such as suicides, unnatural deaths, road accidents, thefts, robberies, vehicle thefts, crimes against women and children and ragging.

The Commissioner stated that once the information is obtained, the police will promptly arrive at the scene, take the complaint directly from the victims, and file an FIR. Even if the victims are hospitalised, the police will visit them to gather the necessary details and register a case without delay.

Sajjanar emphasized that previously, victims were required to visit the police station after the incident, which added to the distress of those already in a vulnerable state. He made it clear that with this citizen-focused approach, victims will no longer have to travel to the police station; instead, the police will come to them directly. The Police Commissioner cautioned that any failure to properly implement this strategy would result in departmental consequences for the involved police officers. He emphasised that if any victim is required to return to the police station without justification, the responsible officers would be held accountable.

Sajjanar stated that every case would be overseen by officers at the ACP and DCP levels. He made it clear that these services would be delivered while respecting the dignity and privacy of the victims.

He recommended that if a complaint or FIR is not filed in accordance with the citizen-centric system, the details should be sent to the Hyderabad City Police official WhatsApp number 94906 16555.

Along with the ‘C-Mitra’ recently launched by the Hyderabad City Police for cyber crime victims, this new approach will also be of great benefit to the people, said Sajjanar.