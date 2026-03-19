Wow! Smart lighting system set to illuminate streets

Hyderabad: The city is preparing for a major upgrade to its urban infrastructure with an ambitious smart street lighting project aimed at improving safety, efficiency and city aesthetics.

The initiative launched by the state government involves an investment of Rs.1,341.60 crore to modernise approximately 7.60 lakh street lights across key urban regions, including Hyderabad and surrounding municipal zones.

The project will cover three major jurisdictions those include Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Greater Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (GCMC), and Greater Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (GMMC).

Out of the total, 3,30,487 lights will be installed in GHMC areas, 1,85,258 in GCMC and 2,44,846 in GMMC. The project also includes a 10-year maintenance contract, ensuring long-term sustainability.

This decision follows a recent survey that revealed gaps in the existing system. Although 5.50 lakh lights were supposed to be installed, only 4.77 lakh were found to be operational, with many nearing the end of their lifespan.

Instead of continuing with frequent repairs, the government opted for a complete overhaul of the lighting infrastructure.

Under the new plan outdated street lights and control systems will be replaced with smart-enabled lighting within six months. These lights will be connected to a centralised monitoring system, allowing real-time tracking and quick identification of faults. The contract was awarded to Kakatiya Energy Systems, which emerged as the lowest bidder with a rate of Rs186 per light per month.

The project is expected to significantly reduce energy consumption through efficient lighting technologies while improving the city’s visual appeal. More importantly enhanced illumination will boost public safety. Police officials believe better lighting will help reduce crimes such as chain snatching and improve security, especially for women traveling at night.

Strict regulations have been imposed on the operating agency. Non-functional lights will incur a penalty of Rs.100 per day, while lights left on during daytime will attract a Rs.50 fine. Failure to provide real-time data can lead to penalties of up to Rs.1 lakh per day. Additionally, all complaints must be resolved within 48 hours ensuring prompt maintenance and accountability.