Writ in HC seeking disqualification of BRS MLAs Venkata Rao Tellam, Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: Kuna Pandu Vivekananda, the BRS Quthbullapur MLA, on Wednesday filed a writ seeking a direction to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly to act on petitions sent by the petitioner on April 10 via registered post and email seeking disqualification of disqualification of Venkata Rao Tellam, MLA, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Kadiyam Srihari, MLA Ghanpur (SC), for ‘defecting’ to the Congress party.

The petitioner contended that both Venkata Rao and Srihari got elected as MLAs on BRS ticket and won in the last Assembly elections and are still MLAs of BRS only. Both MLAs have now switched loyalty to the Congress in violation of the X schedule of the Constitution.

Venkat Rao had met the TPCC president and CM A Revanth Reddy on April 3 and expressed desire to join the Congress; and on April 6 at a meeting in Tukkuguda, he formally joined the party. Srihari, along with his daughter Kavya had met AICC leader Deepa Dasmunshi on March 29 and joined the Congress. Hence, the petitioner sent the petition to the Speaker, seeking disqualification of both MLAs who switched over to to the Congress in blatant violation of the X schedule.

The writ will come up for hearing before a single judge on April 25.

Writ seeking action against Minister Konda Surekha for model code of conduct

Court will act on complaint of BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on April 26

On Wednesday, the THC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, disposed the writ filed by Dr. Sravan Dasoju, BRS spokesperson, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to initiate action against Minister Konda Surekha, for passing derogatory and defamatory comments against K Tarakarama Rao, MLA and BRS working president. The ECI told the court that it had enquired into Sravan’s complaint; it will take a decision on Friday; the decision will be communicated to the HC.

The CJ bench taking into consideration the communication by EC, disposed the writ. Dr. Sravan told the court that Surekha, during a press meet in Warangal had violated the code by making derogatory and defamatory comments against KTR stating he is involved in phone-tapping case; he will be sent to jail, that too, when the investigating authority has not even named KTR as a suspect and without any authenticated material on record.

The bench was adjudicating the writ filed by Sravan seeking a direction to EC to act against Surekha for passing comments against KTR.

Notices issued to State & HMRL on PIL to minimise noise pollution due to running of Metro trains

On Wednesday the division bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and MD, Hyderabad Metro

Rail Ltd, directing them to respond to the notices within six weeks.

The bench was adjudicating the taken up PIL by converting the letter dated March 12 by Dr G Hanumanlu of Secunderabad to the CJ complaining about huge noise pollution being caused by the Metro Rail.

The petitioner complained that the noise generated by Metro trains at the curved portion of the track near pillar B1006, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, is very high; it has increased immensely, posing a real threat to life resulting in permanent hearing loss; in addition to annoyance and irritation, constricts arteries and increases flow of adrenaline and heart attack.

The petitioner sought a direction to HMRL and other officials to minimise noise pollution by Metro Rail by implementing measures.