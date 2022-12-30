Writers’ Hall at Book Fair attracts huge crowds

Hyderabad: The ongoing 35 th Hyderabad National Book fair , specially the Writers' Hall that has been set up, is attracting huge crowds after a week of its opening.

According to the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the organizer, on December 28 and 29 around 60,000 visitors went round the fair as only a few days are left for the fair to down its curtains. It will end on January 1. In the coming days the organisers are expecting larger crowds. For the first time since its inception, the fair features over 340 stalls.

The main attraction of the fair is the writers' hall which has caught interest of many book lovers. This is the first time that authors are directly interacting with the visitors.

Also attracting good crowds are a few stalls, like 'Mana Mukhyamantri', and also that set up by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), where 17 former and present students of the educational society have displayed their books.

Said Seema Rao , a III degree student, "from history to poetry, heritage to literature, culture to politics, comics to humour, the books fair covers a wide range of subjects. This year what has attracted me is the writers' hall, where I could directly interact with various authors and could know about their books."

Remarked Mohan Reddy, a HR professional,

"every year the Book Fair brings vast collections for book-lovers. This year, compared to previous years, the fair has a wonderful collection of various publication houses—Penguin, Munshiram Manoharlal, Nava Telangana and many more."

Praneetha Vikaram, a BPharm student and author of two books, said, " this Book Fair has provided me a platform where I could demonstrate my book to the visitors and also got a wonderful feedback from the readers who visited the fair. Earlier I never got such feedback in person which is essential to me as a woman writer. This encouragement will motivate me to write more books."

S Sai Teja, author of 'Beyond My Imagination', stated, " this is my first book; it is fiction. For the very first time I have launched the book in this Book Fair . At the launch of the fair I was little nervous, as not much crowd was seen. Later we had a good response. My book is about the strong bonding of three friends; once a person reads the story he or she will get a complete picture of my novel."