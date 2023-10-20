Wyra: Madan Lal will surely win says MP Nama Nageswararao

Wyra: In a significant display of faith in BRS’ fate for the elections, MP Nama Nageswararao highlighted Wyra’s candidate, Madan Lal’s distinct victory in the upcoming polls. The enthusiastic support for Lal’s candidacy was evident on Thursday when he was joined by MP Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy in an energetic election campaign in the Wyra assembly segment.

“Wyra has witnessed remarkable development and the implementation of various welfare schemes, a feat attributed to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said MP Nama and emphasised that these improvements were made possible through the leadership of CM KCR.