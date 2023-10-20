  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wyra: Madan Lal will surely win says MP Nama Nageswararao

Wyra: Madan Lal will surely win says MP Nama Nageswararao
x
Highlights

Wyra: In a significant display of faith in BRS’ fate for the elections, MP Nama Nageswararao highlighted Wyra’s candidate, Madan Lal’s distinct...

Wyra: In a significant display of faith in BRS’ fate for the elections, MP Nama Nageswararao highlighted Wyra’s candidate, Madan Lal’s distinct victory in the upcoming polls. The enthusiastic support for Lal’s candidacy was evident on Thursday when he was joined by MP Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy in an energetic election campaign in the Wyra assembly segment.

“Wyra has witnessed remarkable development and the implementation of various welfare schemes, a feat attributed to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said MP Nama and emphasised that these improvements were made possible through the leadership of CM KCR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X