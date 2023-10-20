Live
- WUWA urges Centre to set up KRMB office in Vijayawada
- Hyderabad: Congress youth leader confident of giving tough fight to Akbaruddin
- YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
Just In
Wyra: Madan Lal will surely win says MP Nama Nageswararao
Highlights
Wyra: In a significant display of faith in BRS’ fate for the elections, MP Nama Nageswararao highlighted Wyra’s candidate, Madan Lal’s distinct...
Wyra: In a significant display of faith in BRS’ fate for the elections, MP Nama Nageswararao highlighted Wyra’s candidate, Madan Lal’s distinct victory in the upcoming polls. The enthusiastic support for Lal’s candidacy was evident on Thursday when he was joined by MP Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy in an energetic election campaign in the Wyra assembly segment.
“Wyra has witnessed remarkable development and the implementation of various welfare schemes, a feat attributed to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” said MP Nama and emphasised that these improvements were made possible through the leadership of CM KCR.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS