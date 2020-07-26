XLRI Delhi-NCR campus gets AICTE approval

XLRI – Xavier School of Management announces the start of the admission process of 120 students for the first batch of XLRI Delhi-NCR campus for the academic Session 2020-2022. Two sections of 60 students each for the Business Management programme will be offered admissions. The AICTE has given formal approval to start the operations of the XLRI Delhi-NCR campus.

The new campus will be the first branch of one of the most reputed B-Schools of the country - XLRI, Jamshedpur.

XLRI Delhi-NCR campus is located in Jhajjar district, at Aurangpur, which is 25 km from Gurugram and is centrally connected to the main districts like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Rewari.

The new state-of-the-art campus is spread over an area of 36 acres, has been designed to promote eco-friendly living and to foster climate consciousness. The orientation of the campus buildings has been planned using detailed sun studies and applying concepts of solar-passive architecture. The areas that receive harsher sunlight have a second skin in the form of ventilated cladding.

The new campus has earned a Gold-level Green Building Certification, and it has been designed using IGBC guidelines to be able to achieve a platinum rating from IGBC in the future.

While announcing the admission process for the first batch of XLRI Delhi-NCR campus Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management said "XLRI is India's First B-School, and for 70 years, we had just one campus at Jamshedpur.

We are glad to announce that XLRI's Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for the Business Management programme for 2020-22 academic session with the AICTE approval. XLRI has been focusing on helping build the nation with a focus on ethical and value-based management education and grooming future business leaders of India to help shape the destiny of a new India.

It continues to have the same vision – to train leaders who will excel in the workplace while upholding high personal values, integrity, and social concern and furthering the greater common good."

Fr. George Sebastian, S.J, Director of XLRI I Delhi-NCR Campus added, "Nearly 95,000 students appear for the entrance examination of XLRI every year. With the commencement of the Delhi-NCR campus, the institute would augment the intake of students to 600 students.

XLRI Delhi-NCR and Jamshedpur campus will have the same pedagogy and curriculum. Both campuses will share a pool of highly qualified XLRI faculty members. We shall follow one admission process i.e., XAT and one placement process as well.

Both the campuses will share the same Vision, Mission, and Values with Ethics and Integrity at its core while steadfastly upholding the principle of Greater Common Good," he added.