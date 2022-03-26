Yadadri all set to treat devotees to mouth-watering 'prasadam'

Yadadri: The YTDA intends to provide 'Laddu' and 'Pulihora' prasadam to all devotees who visit Yadadri for Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy's darshan. Official sources said arrangements are being made to make available around one lakh laddu a day, as the number of devotees is likely to increase after inauguration of the main temple on March 28.

Sophisticated machinery was procured for their manufacture at a cost of Rs 13.8 crore.

As part of the reconstruction of the temple, a four-storey building was constructed for the preparation and sale of prasadam. The building is located behind the Shiva temple.

As instructed by the CM, sophisticated machines from Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Rajahmahendravaram were purchased to prepare Tirumala-style prasadam. Bundi and Pakam-making machines work fast. Machines are also used to make laddus and mix pulihora. Duty of the Potu staff is to put raw materials into machines; the rest of the process will be carried out by machines. The prepared prasadam (laddu, pulihora, vada and others) are delivered to the sales counters by conveyor belt.

Special machines are also fitted to clean the laddu containers. The laddu-making machine is equivalent to a hundred chefs. As many as 50,000 to 1 lakh laddus will be prepared in 16 hours. About 500 kg of lentils are grind into flour to prepare bundi, panakam and cashew nuts, raisins, mango powder are added.

When it comes to Pulihora, it is enough to put rice in heavy steam engines to get delicious rice which will be blended with the help of a mixing blender to get Pulihora. Special machines have also been set up for making Vada Prasadam.

The organisers of the Hare- krishna Movement took over the responsibility of making the laddu. Special training in preparation of prasadam was given to the employees working in Potu Devotees who come to Yadadri to get supernatural bliss with the darshan of the Lord, and with the visit to the temple they will be mesmerised by the taste of the prasadam Meanwhile, on day 5 of Samprokshana programme, the week -long Panchakundatmaka Yagam was continued in Balalayam. Kalshabhi shekam, Panchamruthadivasam were carried out in main temple, whereas , recitation of Vishnu shastranama paryanam, Mula mantra, Murthi manta havanam , Chastustana Archana were also organised in Balalyam.