Yadadri architect inspects proposed TTD site in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The newly renovated Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai on Sunday visited the site proposed for the construction of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devashtanams (TTD) in Karimnagar town. Anand Sai accompanied with TTD Sthapathi Muni Swamy Reddy and assistant Sthapathi Krishna Rao inspected the proposed temple site.



BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Telangana Publications Limited Chairman and Managing Director Divakonda Damodar Rao and TTD Board Telangana Advisory Committee Chairman Bhaskar Rao also visited the site.

On the occasion, Ganugula Kamalakar instructed the officials to start land leveling works immediately and take steps to complete the temple construction works in a war-footing manner. Terming the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a great visionary and devotional person, he said that development of Yadadri and Jubilee Hills TTD Venkateswara Swamy temples were a classic example for his commitment.