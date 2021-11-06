Yadadri: Donations pour in for Vimana Gopuram

Yadadri: Several devotees are coming forward to donate gold after the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's call for donation of gold for plating of Vimana Gopuram of main temple in Yadadri.

On Friday, couple identified as M Saraswati and Govardhan Rao residents of Green Hills in Hyderabad donated Rs 5,11,116, and a man identified P Venkat Reddy from Alwal of Secunderabad has donated Rs. 2,00,516 for gold plating of Vimana Gopuram of temple.

Both the devotees handed over the cheques to temple EO Geetha in her chamber

It is learnt that a devotee identified as Gaddamidi Madhavulu Gowda of Yadagirigutta town handed over a cheque of Rs 51,116 to EO Geetha in her office.

The devotees expressed pleasure over donating money for the spiritual works.