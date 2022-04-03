Yadadri EO plays truant during Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's visit

Yadadri: State Governor Tamilisai along with her husband Soundararajan visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta on Saturday on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi.

The temple priests received the Governor with Poornakumbham at East Rajagopuram, of the temple.

Later, the couple had a darshan of Swayambhus at the sanctum sanctorum and performed special pujas.

Priests blessed the Governor in the Mukha Mandapam while the hereditary trustee of the temple, B Narasimha Murthy, presented laddu prasadam.

The Governor along with her husband inspected the structure and sculptures of the temple.

Meanwhile, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Executive Officer Geetha's absence during the visit of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, and her appearance during the Panchanga Sharavanam programme hours later has become a hot topic in the town.

It is a protocol for the EO to receive and accompany the Governor during the visit. The EO has to be with the governor during the darshan of Swayambhu, puja, blessings from priests and even at time of offering of prasadam.

However, the temple hereditary trustee Narasimha Murthy received the Governor and accompanied her during her 45-minute stay.

In general, the Raj Bhavan officials will inform the EO of the temple regarding the visit beforehand to avoid breach in security of the Governor.

The non-presence of EO Geetha during the visit of Governor has drawn flak locally after such an incident a couple of days ago in Warangal.