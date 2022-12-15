Yadadri priests perform puja for chopper

Yadadri: In general, performing puja for bikes, cars, buses, lorries and other such vehicles is a common practice in the country. However, performing a puja ceremony for a newly bought helicopter (chopper) at the Yadadri temple has created a buzz in the temple town, early on Wednesday.

Pratima Group head and Hyderabad Airline director Boinapally Srinivasa Rao purchased a new helicopter (chopper) and former Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao and his family members performed a special pooja of the chopper at the Yadadri Temple.

On Wednesday, at around 9 am, the chopper reached Peddagutta with two pilots. As the chopper arrived, the local people were surprised to see that a VVIP was coming. At the same time, the police reached the spot to provide security. Later, the priests came and offered puja of the chopper along with Vidyasagar Rao, Srinivas Rao and their family members.

After the puja, the former Maharashtra Governor along with Srinivasa Rao sat in the chopper for some time. Later the two pilots took the chopper for a sortie. The officials said that the chopper can accommodate two pilots and 5 passengers and has a range of 500 kilometres. Officials revealed that it belongs to Hyderabad Airlines Private Limited. EO Geetha Reddy said that it is a great thing to worship the helicopter in the presence of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's Shrine which is shaping up to be a spiritual hub for the world. She said great recognition will come to the Shrine only by providing all kinds of facilities to the devotees, so it was a great pleasure to see the chopper of Hyderabad Airlines perform puja at Yadadri, she added.