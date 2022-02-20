Yadadri shrine heaven on earth, says actor Srikanth

Yadadri: Famous cine star Srikanth visited Yadadri shrine and had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam and performed Ashtottara puja in the temple on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said that the present temple is quite different from the earlier one.

He said it was a great thing that the State government was developing the Yadadri temple beyond the expectations.

He said CM KCR paid special attention for development of the shrine. Yadadri is rebuilt with magnificent structures, he added. He described Yadadri hillock as heaven on the earth.

He expressed his pleasure over his tour and added that he was lucky enough to see Tirupati-style development.

He said he came to Yadadri after several years. The temple will be awesome after re-opening, he added.