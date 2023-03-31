Yadadri temple gets `1.23cr hundi revenue

Yadadri: Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the past 15 days saw its hundi collections touch around Rs 1.23 cr. Some amount of mixed gold, 1.97 kg of mixed silver , 1,566 US dollars, 20 UAE dirhams, 50 Australian, 100 Canadian dollars, two Riyals, five Nepalese rupees and five New Zealand Tatars were received.