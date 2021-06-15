Yadadri temple scripts new history: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Yadadri: Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that temples are being developed in Telangana with the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the reconstruction of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple would script a new history.

On Monday, he inspected the revival works of the main temple in Yadadri. He said Yadadri temple stands as a marvel for the State, which was being wonderfully rebuilt by the CM for devotees in Telangana as well as in the country and abroad.

Minister Errabelli said that people from all walks of life were happy under the rule of CM KCR. He informed that he prayed to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to make Telangana as a corona-free state.

Later, he inquired Temple EO Geetha on the arrangements made for Chief Justice NV Ramana's visit to Yadadri on Tuesday.