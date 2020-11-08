Yadadri witness devotee rush

Yadadri: The Yadadri temple witnessed heavy devotee rush on Sunday. As many as 10,000 devotees had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. It took two hours to have darshan the darshan at Balalayam.

Priests performed regular puja to the presiding deities while some devotees performed Satyanarayana Swamy vratham. Temple got an income of Rs 13,15,807 through various puja rituals and vows.