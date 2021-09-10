Year-long cultural programmes across Telangana from this month: Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that year-long cultural programmes are being held across the State starting from this month, as part of the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav programme.

Participating in a video conference held by the Union Secretary Culture on Thursday , he said , in commemoration of the 75th year of independence, rallies and other series of events have been planned across the State.

The CS stated that, in order to rekindle the spirit of freedom struggle, programmes have been planned which will showcase the values and glories of the freedom struggle. Cycle rallies will be held from 75 places in the State in which each troupe will cover 75 km. A special exhibition on freedom struggle will be organised at the State Art Gallery.

Kumar said the Bathukamma festival, which is the biggest festival in the State, will also be held in the spirit of freedom struggle. Cultural programmes will be held by involving cultural troupes of the department. IT sector and the film industry will also be roped in for the purpose. Workshops and seminars will be held by the Higher Education department.

Secretary Education Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Tourism Srinivas Raju, Director of Culture Mamidi Harikrishna attended.