Yellandhu: Man marries transgender

Yellandhu: Cupid strikes anyone and when he does, a union of two souls is much longed for.

This can happen even in the case of a transgender. In a heart-warming development transgender could enter the wedlock with her lover here on Saturday, defying all odds against such strange marriage.

A man and his transgender lover tied the knot in Yellandhutown in Bhadradri-Kothagudem districton Saturday. Rupesh hailing from Bhupalapallymet Akhila (transgender) from Ananthogu village in Allapalli mandal in the district three years ago. Their friendship blossomed into love and they decided to lead a life together as a couple.

They recently rented a house at Station Basti in Yellandhu and started living together. After convincing their families on both sides about their true love and determination to become man and wife, they got married in the presence of family members, relatives and friends.