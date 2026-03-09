Yennam lauds SVS Hospital’s services

A programme marking International Women’s Day was held at the auditorium of SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar town on Sunday in which MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA praised the SVS institutions for their dedicated service and the excellent medical care they have been providing to the people of the united Mahabubnagar district for the past 27 years. On this occasion, he launched the “SVS Janani Kit” prepared under the aegis of SVS Hospital and distributed it to the beneficiaries.

He said the kit, which contains essential items for pregnant women, mothers after delivery, and newborns, would be very useful. He added that such initiatives play an important role in protecting the health of mothers and infants and greatly benefit society.

The MLA also stated that he has been distributing the “Yennam Health Kit” to mothers who deliver in government hospitals. He explained that this initiative has been yielding positive results and helping improve the health of mothers and newborn babies.

He further said that SVS educational institutions have been playing a vital role in medical education. Thousands of students have obtained medical degrees from SVS colleges and are now serving in prestigious positions in India and abroad, bringing recognition to Mahabubnagar.

The MLA expressed happiness that SVS Hospital has come forward to provide free medical treatment for mothers who have delivered and their babies for one year.

Mayor Gummalla Mamatha Srinivas, corporators Peddagolla Vasantha Narsimha, Ramaswamy, SVS institution members K.G. Reddy, K.K. Reddy, Dr. Ramireddy, leaders Maitri Yadaiah, Mahabubnagar First supervisor Gunda Manohar, Shyam, and others participated in the program.