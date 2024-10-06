Young India Integrated Schools Model Unveiled

Hyderabad : Major Funding for Gurukuls and Residential Schools, Focus on Quality Education for Marginalized Communities.

The Young India Integrated Schools model has been officially unveiled, with plans to significantly enhance the infrastructure and standards of Gurukuls and residential schools across Telangana. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state is committed to developing Young India Residential Schools to meet international standards.

The schools will be established on 20-25 acres of land, with a focus on providing free education from the primary level to children from marginalized communities, including the poor and underprivileged. This initiative aims to offer quality education and equal opportunities to students from weaker sections of society, empowering them for a brighter future.