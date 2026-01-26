Young talent key to Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC National President and Member of Parliament Dr K Laxman has emphasised the vital importance of harnessing India’s demographic dividend to propel the nation towards self-reliance and global leadership. Speaking at the Pradhana Mantri Sansad Khel Mahotsav in the Bhongiri Parliamentary Constituency on Saturday, Dr Laxman highlighted the “magic” being created by young Indian professionals abroad in fields such as Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

He stressed that similar innovation must be channelled domestically to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. According to Dr Laxman, self-reliance is essential not only in trade and industry where India faces global competition and tariffs but also in fostering a strong cultural identity and excellence in sports.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to nurture hidden talent, Dr Laxman noted that Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are conducting similar sporting events in their constituencies. These festivals aim to identify national and international-level players, supported by the government’s commitment to expanding sports infrastructure and creating linked job opportunities.

Urging a revival of traditional heritage, Dr Laxman cautioned the youth against the “blind imitation of Western culture” and encouraged the adoption of indigenous food habits to boost immunity, a lesson reinforced by the pandemic. He also issued a stern warning against the rising menace of drug abuse, which he described as a threat to families, and called on parents to be proactive guides for their children.

On the governance front, he criticised state governments for their heavy reliance on liquor revenues. He contrasted this with the central government’s focus on national strength, citing “Operation Sindoor” a precise military strike against terror camps as a testament to the technical and security prowess of India’s youth. Dr Laxman concluded by reiterating that a disciplined and innovative young generation will be the primary force in shaping India as a top global economy.



