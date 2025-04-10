  • Menu
Young woman from Khammam bags five jobs in a year; CM Revanth Reddy extends congratulations

Highlights

Jangam Jyothi Sirisha, a young woman from Mittapalli village in Khammam district, has received high praise from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after securing five jobs within the span of just one year, despite facing numerous hardships in life.

The Chief Minister applauded Sirisha’s determination, stating that her success, achieved in the face of adversity and without letting her struggle with anaemia deter her, stands as an inspiration to many in today’s generation. Hailing from a financially struggling family, Sirisha’s perseverance and courage have proven exemplary.

“Her self-confidence in pushing forward without hesitation, in spite of all the challenges that came her way, is truly admirable,” said CM Revanth Reddy. He also acknowledged the support of her parents and well-wishers who encouraged her throughout her journey.

Extending his best wishes, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Sirisha, who has now stepped into the public sector job arena, will scale even greater heights in the future.

