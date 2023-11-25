Your time’s up, KCR, thunders Shah

Armoor/Serilingampally: Upping the ante against the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if elected to power, the BJP government would investigate those who indulged in corruption and would put them behind bars. Shah, who addressed an election rally at Armoor and Serlingampally and participated in roadshows, accused that the chief minister had indulged in corruption to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees, and said KCR should not rest easy, thinking nothing would be done about it. Shah said during KCR’s 9-year rule, BRS destroyed Telangana.

The BJP leader said that KCR failed to keep up his promises. All that he had done was to amass thousands of crores. Recalling that ground breaking ceremony was held to construct a RTC bus depot in 1989, Shah said that while the bus depot did not materialise, the local BRS MLA grabbed it and constructed a shopping centre. Still KCR had given him a ticket. He said KCR need to explain what was the deal between him and the MLA to get the ticket. The Home Minister said KCR must have thought that nothing was going to happen to him and there would be no action against him. "KCR, your time has ended. Soon after coming to power, the BJP government will probe the corruption and will send the guilty to jail," he added.

The Union Minister said that the country is poised to become the largest economy in the world and Telangana too should be made number one state. But, neither Congress nor BRS can deliver that because, "to make one a minister, a tender is floated at the dining table and quotations raised to give ministry to whoever pays the most.

Those representing people would not become ministers. But, those who give money become ministers in the Congress and BRS, he added.



So he said, time has come to remove “Bhrastachari CM KCR”. There were scams in Miyapur land of Rs 4,000 crore, Outer Ring Road, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation, Kavithaji’s liquor scam, granite and Chevella land scam and so on.” Referring to the CAG report, he said it was found that despite spending thousands of crores Mission Kakatiya was not complete. Instead of focussing on development of state, BRS had handed over the steering to Owaisi.

The Home Minister said that the turmeric board in Nizamabad will help turmeric farmers to get a good price for their produce, and a supply chain to export the turmeric. The research centre will bring value addition to them for identifying the medicinal usage of turmeric.

The BJP, he said, would set up an exclusive hospital for beedi workers and an NRI Ministry to address the problems of NRIs going to the Gulf from Telangana. He further said VAT on GST will be cut to reduce diesel and petrol prices besides, procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 MSP per quintal. Among other assurances were BC CM and free travel to Ayodhya. He also participated in roadshows in Rajendrangar and Amberpet assembly segments in the state capital.