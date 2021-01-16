Mahbubnagar: Youth enjoy air rides at Air Show

Mahbubnagar: Many youngsters from across the district came to take part in the joy riding of Air Show and National Paramotoring Championship and experienced the thrill of flying in the air in Mahbubnagar on Friday.

5-day National Paramotoring Championship and Air Show began on January 13 and conclude on January 17. On the 3rd day, apart from participants, many youngsters and even some of the district officials took part in the joy rides with the help of machine and gliding parachute.

Additional Collector for Local Bodies Tejas Nandalal Pawar participated in the joy ride and encouraged youth to take up such adventure sports,

which will help them gain more scope to enter careers like Air Force, Pilots in Air Travel services and Navy.

Encouraged by the district authorities, more than 50 youth participated in the joy rides. Expressing happiness, one participant from Mahbubnagar, U Sai Vaishnavi said that she wants to become a pilot in future.

Another youth, Suvash from Malegao in Maharashtra, said he was very happy to participate in joy rides and for the first time he came to Mahbubnagar district to witness the Air Show. He said the district is very beautiful with lakes and gardens and he was fortunate to take part in the adventure sports.

On Sankranti festival, many youths, not only from Mahbubnagar and surrounding districts, but from other States like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh also visited the district and took part in the joy rides.

Additional Collector Tejas thanked Excise, Prohibition and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud for bringing the National Paramotoring Championship and Air Show to the district and providing an opportunity for the local youth to take part in the Show.