Youth kidnapped, traced down by friends & relatives in Jagtial

Jagtial: In a shocking incident, a youngster identified as Sangi Naresh, was allegedly kidnapped by three persons, after which his relatives and friends managed to track him down and rescue him in Jagtial on Monday. The kidnappers were handed over to the police.



Both the victim and kidnappers belong to Dharmapuri town. Though the exact reason for the kidnap is yet to be known, financial dispute is said to be the reason.

According to his family members, Naresh, who was working at a petrol bunk in Kodimial, was forcefully taken in a car by three persons in Dharmapuri town on Monday afternoon.

Local people, who saw Naresh taken away, informed his family members and friends, who then launched a search for Naresh and managed to trace him along with the kidnappers near Kosunurpalli of Dharmapuri mandal around midnight.

They handed over the kidnappers to the police, who were questioning the accused.