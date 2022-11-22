Youth killed in road mishap in Yadadri
- Incident took place on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district
- Badham Shekhar from Raheemkhangudem died on the spot
Yadadri-Bhongir: In a sad incident, a youngster died while another was injured in a road mishap on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway at Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district.
The incident took place at 12.30 am when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a vehicle.
Badham Shekhar from Raheemkhangudem died on the spot.
Police registered a case and an investigatigation is underway.
