Youth Participation Makes Blood Donation Camp a Success

Nagar kurnool: A blood donation camp was successfully organised at the Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool under the auspices of the Indian Red Cross Society. A large number of students participated in the camp and donated blood, considering the likely shortage of blood during the upcoming summer season.

Along with the college students, students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University also took part in the camp and contributed their service by donating blood.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Madan Mohan and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Study Centre Coordinator M. Anjaiah said the camp was organised in association with the Indian Red Cross Society. They appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students, which made the camp a success.

Red Cross Society Chairman Akutota Saibabu attended the programme as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. He said that donating blood is a noble act that can save lives. He noted that blood shortages are common during the summer season and emergency patients often face difficulties due to lack of blood availability. In such situations, the initiative taken by government degree college students to donate blood is highly commendable, he said, while thanking the college management for organising the camp.

Red Cross Vice Chairman Radhakrishna, State Executive Member Ramesh Reddy, Blood Bank Medical Officer Dr. Rohit, Red Cross Treasurer Krishnarao, Management Committee Member Raja Mahender Reddy, College AO Mohammed Irfan, and faculty members Vanitha, Uma Devi, Kodanda Ramulu, Ramakrishna, Dasaratham, Shobharani and Raghavender were present on the occasion.