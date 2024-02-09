Youth stabs woman to death in broad day light in Nirmal

Nirmal: Panic triggered after a young man (27) stabbed his girlfriend to death as she was ignoring him. This incident, which took place in broad daylight in Khanapur town of Nirmal district, became a local sensation. The victim's niece was also injured in the incident. According to the police, the victim was returning home from the tailoring shop on Thursday along with her niece and nephew.

At the same time, the accused who was waiting there attacked her with a knife. She died on the spot due to multiple stabbing. Her niece who tried to stop her got injured. She is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said there is no danger.

Police said that the victim woman and the accused know each other. She is staying away from him as parents of the girl was seeing a match for her marriage. Accused, who could not digest that she was keeping him away, committed this atrocity. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.