Live
- Centre hikes outlay for FAME India EV scheme to Rs 11,500 cr
- Suspense continues over the Congress’ RS candidate in Rajasthan
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
Just In
Youth stabs woman to death in broad day light in Nirmal
Nirmal: Panic triggered after a young man (27) stabbed his girlfriend to death as she was ignoring him. This incident, which took place in broad...
Nirmal: Panic triggered after a young man (27) stabbed his girlfriend to death as she was ignoring him. This incident, which took place in broad daylight in Khanapur town of Nirmal district, became a local sensation. The victim's niece was also injured in the incident. According to the police, the victim was returning home from the tailoring shop on Thursday along with her niece and nephew.
At the same time, the accused who was waiting there attacked her with a knife. She died on the spot due to multiple stabbing. Her niece who tried to stop her got injured. She is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said there is no danger.
Police said that the victim woman and the accused know each other. She is staying away from him as parents of the girl was seeing a match for her marriage. Accused, who could not digest that she was keeping him away, committed this atrocity. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding accused.