YS Sharmila Clarifies On New Political Party In Telangana

Tollywood: YS Sharmila's party in Telangana is being hotly debated in political circles. Most of the YSR fans and loyalists met at Sharmila at Lotus Pond today. YS Sharmila made key remarks on his brother Jagan on this occasion. 'Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing his job in Andhra. I want to work as a committee for Telangana', Sharmila commented. Sharmila commented that 'Rajanna Rajyam' is coming in Telangana. Questions like will the new party be formed or will it be a YSRCP party Telangana division? Whereas Sharmila answers signaled towards a new party.

On the other hand, Sharmila criticized Telangana CM KCR… She asked, "Are the farmers happy with the KCR rule? Are the students happy? Are the Arogyasri benefits being given to everyone? Did everyone get a house?". News is coming that Konda Raghavareddy has commented that Sharmila's party will not have any tie-up with other parties and will contest alone. He also said that Sharmila will be the Telangana CM candidate for their party.

TRS leaders have already started criticizing and are saying that, there is no chance for another party to rule in Telangana. On the other hand, all other parties are awaiting for the official announcement from YS Sharmila regarding the new party.