YS Sharmila faces backlash from people in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: YSRTP president YS Sharmila, has endured a rigorous eight days of padayatra in Kamareddy district in opposition to K Chandrashekar Rao's rule. Some locals have criticised YS Sharmila's padayatra, claiming that she is supporting the BJP while disparaging TRS.

A young person questioned YS Sharmila about the purpose of her padayatra and claimed that the demand for Telangana state was delayed because of the late YSR.

Daily wage labourers in the Bansawada constituency's Sambhapur village have also criticised YS Sharmila for failing to pay them after they were brought in to attend the meeting.



YS Sharmila sought to refute their claim, but it was ineffective.